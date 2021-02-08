Food & Drink

Restaurant's lonely Facebook post gets support from the community

By Chris Rodriguez
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- On a busy street in Pasadena, you can find La Terreza Michocana, a Mexican restaurant that is usually swarming with customers.

But, slow business due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused restaurant employee Jose Villarreal to make a plea on social media as a call for help.

"That day, I just kind of looked back, and there was nobody here. I felt pretty bad about it, I just took the picture to see if there's anyway I can help her out," Jose said.


Jose posted a photo on Facebook that showed how lonely their business has been lately, something the restaurant can't afford to be.

"With the faith of God that we have, we just jumped in head first," Jose said.

Jose's daughter, and part-owner Crystal Villarreal says it's difficult to make money right now and that what her dad did what he could to help save their restaurant.

They've seen new faces come to help the business after Jose's post.

Customer Ana Omana says she came to eat with her family after seeing the empty restaurant on Facebook.

"I wanted to support, and I wanted to share his post to my family and friends," Omana said.

The family hopes faith and community can help their restaurant succeed during the pandemic.

The restaurant is located at 2726 Spencer Hwy in Pasadena, TX 77504.
