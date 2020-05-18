How Katy's Asian Town restaurants are combining resources to stay open

KATY, TX (KTRK) -- Restaurant owners in Katy's Asian Town are combining resources to bring down expenses during COVID19 closures."The virus doesn't have any border for itself and everybody is at risk and everybody is in this together," said Cori Xiong, the owner of Mala Sichuan Bistro.Even as restaurants slowly start to re-open, to-go orders are still the biggest source of revenue for many restaurants.So, owners in Asian Town are combining deliveries and menus."Customers can just go online, order once, but you can order with all the restaurants together and have it delivered," explained Alex Au-Yeung, the owner of Phat Eatery.If you want, you can pick an appetizer from one restaurant, an entrée from another, and a dessert from yet another place.You'll only pay one delivery fee, and the owners don't have to use delivery services like UberEats or Doordash."When they take away thirty percent, we're pretty much doing it for nothing," said Au-Yeung."I feel there's a responsibility to help our employees, too, so that they can have jobs and they can make money and put food on the table for their families," added Xiong.For more information and delivery options, go here: http://katyasiantown.com/