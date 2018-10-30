Folks in New York who don't like the Halloween candy they receive after a night of trick-or-treating can now exchange the candy for a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.Reese's created a special vending machine called the "candy converter," designed just for this exchange.It made its debut at the Tarrytown Annual Halloween Parade in Tarrytown, New York. Now, it's headed to the Big Apple for Halloween night.Reese's will exchange up to 10,000 cups.Those who won't be in New York will have to stick to making candy trading deals with family and friends.