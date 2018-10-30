Reese's candy converter lets you trade-in Halloween treats

FOOD & DRINK

Reese's candy converter lets you trade Halloween treats for Peanut Butter Cups

Folks in New York who do not like the Halloween candy they receive after a night of trick-or-treating can now exchange the candy for a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

NEW YORK --
Reese's created a special vending machine called the "candy converter," designed just for this exchange.

It made its debut at the Tarrytown Annual Halloween Parade, and is headed to the Big Apple for Wednesday night.

Reese's will exchange up to 10,000 cups.

For those of us who won't be in New York, we'll have to stick to making candy trading deals with our family and friends.

