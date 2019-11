Cooking With ABC13 sponsored by Goya

Cooking With ABC13 Recipes



- 2 tbsp. unsalted butter- 2 cans (15.25 oz.) GOYA Golden Corn, drained- 4 GOYA Jalapeño Peppers, seeded and diced- 2 tsp. GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper- 3 tbsp. GOYA Mayonnaise- 2 tbsp. GOYA Lime Juice- cup finely crumbled queso fresco cheese- lime wedges, for serving- pinch chili powderMelt butter in large skillet set over medium-high heat; cook corn, jalapeño peppers and Adobo for 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through. Remove from heat. Stir in mayonnaise and lime juice.Spoon into four 6-oz cups. Top each serving with queso fresco and lime wedge; sprinkle with chili powder. Serve hot or at room temperature.GOYA is dedicated to great food and the community. Learn about GOYA Gives: CLICK HERE