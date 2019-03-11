Food & Drink

Recall of some Chef Boyardee microwaveable meals sold in New York

EMBED <>More Videos

The recall affects Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken and Vegetables.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- The makers of Chef Boyardee are recalling microwaveable meals sold in New York.

The recall affects Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken and Vegetables.

It comes after some customers complained the 7.5-ounce bowls contained beef ravioli, which was not declared on the label.

Conagra reported the product was produced and packaged on Jan. 16.

The company shipped the microwavable entrees to retailers in Florida, Kentucky and New York.

Consumers can identify the recalled 7.5-ounce bowls, which are labeled as "Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables" by looking for a package code of 210090151050045L and best-by date of "Jul082020" on the bottom of each bowl. All of the bowls also have the establishment number "EST. 794" printed inside the USDA inspection mark.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of the product, according to FSIS.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," according to the recall notice.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Danielle Richardson, Conagra's manager of quality, at 800-921-7404.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecall
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2-year-old boy dies in apartment fire, babysitter hospitalized
Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City donut shop goes viral
United plane engine catches fire before safely landing at IAH
Party with Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled on a cruise
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in bag
Mickey Mouse stuffed toy stolen from piano store in California
Show More
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
Sons put up billboard urging people to wish dad 'Happy Birthday'
3 people injured in drive-by shooting in SE Houston: deputies
Fiancé mourns loss of clerk fatally shot during robbery
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man steals stuffed Mickey doll from piano store
More TOP STORIES News