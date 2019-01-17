FOOD & DRINK

RXBar recalls protein bars that may contain peanuts

RXBar is recalling a wide variety of its protein bars.

The bars, which are heavily marketed as containing all-natural ingredients, may contain peanuts not declared in the ingredients list. That could trigger a life-threatening reaction in consumers who are allergic to peanuts.

The company says the peanuts came from an ingredient supplied by a third party.

RXBar has changed suppliers for that undisclosed ingredient. Affected bars do contain a warning on the wrapper indicating they were manufactured in a facility that also processes peanuts.

The recalled bars are safe to eat for people who aren't allergic to peanuts.

A full list of RXBar products that are being recalled can be found on RXBar's website and the FDA's website.
