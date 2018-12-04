RECALL

JBS Tolleson expands raw beef recall to 12 million pounds due to possible salmonella after hundreds sickened

EMBED </>More Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food. (Shutterstock)

Check your ground beef: An additional 5 million pounds have been added to an existing recall, bringing the total amount of recalled raw beef to more than 12 million pounds.

The recall was first issued in October due to salmonella concerns. At the time it was announced that the contaminated raw beef products from JBS Tolleson were being investigated after an outbreak of salmonella. As of Nov. 15, the number of cases had grown to 246 in 25 states (59 hospitalized, no deaths).

On Dec. 4, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the expansion of the recall. The recall now includes a long list of products packaged between July 26, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2018. The affected brands include Kroger, Cedar Farms, and Showcase.

See the full list here and review what the product labels look like here.

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, which can cause diarrhea, cramps and fever.
RELATED: What is salmonella, salmonellosis?

If you have any of the affected products, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. You can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsafetyfood safetyrecallsalmonellau.s. & world
RECALL
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
Some romaine lettuce is OK to eat again: FDA
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Chipotle offers free guac for STAAR testers
Cheesecake Factory giving away 40,000 slices of cheesecake
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Member of 'Texas 7' prison-break gang set for execution
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing Florida woman
Pres. George H.W. Bush honored at US Capitol
Pres. George H.W. Bush honored in star-studded tribute
Show More
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Neighbor finds woman dead in SE Houston neighborhood
The 60: Saluting President George H.W. Bush
Ballet students celebrate pointe shoes in different shades
More News