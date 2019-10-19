Food & Drink

TV food queen Rachael Ray's virtual restaurant pop-up now serving in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Food Network veteran and celebrity chef Rachael Ray is launching a "virtual restaurant" through a partnership with Uber Eats in 13 cities, and that includes Houston.

Fans hoping to see Ray pour out the EVOO in person will be out of luck since the concept will have no brick-and-mortar presence. Instead, the roughly dozen dishes will be available for delivery through the popular platform.

The restaurant debuted October 17, following the October 15 release of Ray's latest cookbook: Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life. The recipe collection features comfort food favorites and recollections from the author's remarkable career.

The virtual restaurant's menu was mostly pulled from the book, but Ray pulled a few tried-and-true entrees from her file. Diners can expect buffalo pulled chicken chili with smoked blue ranch sauce, a tahini Caesar salad with za'atar croutons, and an egg tagliatelle Bolognese.

For more on how to get your hands on Ray's food, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonrestaurantuberdelivery service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What Astros fans need to know about ALCS Game 6
Homeowner shoots and kills man accused of breaking into home
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Man dies after fall from third story balcony in downtown
Houston's Top 10 Pumpkin Patches
Man wanted for allegedly forcing 16-year-old into prostitution
Woman living in van with more than 300 pet rats
Show More
Kate Upton claps back at 'Verlander hurts puppies' sign
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
"Cole Vs the World" shirt design crashes local creator's website
Houston Astros arrive in Houston ahead of Game 6
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
More TOP STORIES News