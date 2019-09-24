Food & Drink

Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours

Whatever you say or think about Spam, maybe this will change your opinion.

Pumpkin Spice Spam is all sold out.

It went on sale Monday only online, in two-packs for $8.98 on Spam.com and Walmart.com, and was gone in less than seven hours.

The limited edition of the canned pork product featured a blend of flavors like cinnamon, cloves, allspice and nutmeg.

