Food & Drink

Pringles to release 'turducken' flavored chips

You don't have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving this year.

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It's part of what is called the "Friendsgiving Turducken Kit".

The kit will also include duck and chicken-flavored chips, along with cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie flavors.

The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a "turducken" chip medley.

The Thanksgiving chips will be available to purchase online starting Thursday, November 7th on the Kellogg's store website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnackssnack foodthanksgivingchips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
School bus hit during police chase
Man shot wife a half dozen times while sleepwalking
Vaping crisis has now reached Texas elementary schools
Grizzlies player ejected after he was hit in the groin
Transform into a little mermaid at Hair bAR in West U
Show More
Teen sneaked out, took parents' car and slammed into home
1 thing you can do this Thursday to get extra cash
Local women capitalize on the popularity of all things "Mer"
Can't get out of your car to vote? See if you can vote curbside
Election Day 2019: What is a runoff election?
More TOP STORIES News