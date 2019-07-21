Food & Drink

Pringles releases two new flavors for limited time only

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pringles is making it easier to enjoy the comforting flavor of bacon and some good old mac n' cheese.

They are selling two new flavors that you can only get at Dollar General stores.

Bacon and Mac 'n Cheese were apparently inspired by the cookouts so many of us enjoy this time of year.

They're only available for a limited time.

