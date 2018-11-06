HOLIDAY

Pringles offering Thanksgiving chips flavored like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie

EMBED </>More Videos

Just in time for turkey day, Pringles is rolling out chips in a variety of Thanksgiving flavors.

Just in time for turkey day, Pringles is rolling out chips in a variety of Thanksgiving flavors.

The company is offering three holiday flavors: turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Pringles, owned by Kellogg's, first launched the Thanksgiving promotion last year with eight flavors available to a limited test audience. This year they're bringing out the three most popular varieties to the general public.


The novelty chips will be available through the Kellogg's website for a limited time beginning Nov. 6 at 11:59 p.m. A three-pack sells for $14.99. The link is here but it will not be active until the sale begins.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsnack foodsnackschipsthanksgivingholiday
HOLIDAY
Warehouse sale just in time for Thanksgiving
Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
H-Town proud: Why Houston is the greatest city in the world
More holiday
FOOD & DRINK
Friendswood gets a new bakery: 85°C Bakery Cafe
Here are University Place's 3 newest businesses to open
Craving barbecue? Here are Houston's top 4 options
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen grazed by bullet while praying in SW Harris County
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Electronic voting machine problems blamed on "operator error"
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Ted Cruz vs Beto O'Rourke race divides neighborhood
Last-minute election questions before critical voting day
Show More
Here's how you can score a free ride to the polls in Houston
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know today
Facebook removes 'compromised' accounts before midterm election
Houston restaurants offering deals to voters
Terry Thompson found guilty of murder in Denny's fight
More News