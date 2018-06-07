FOOD & DRINK

Primed for poke? Houston has 3 new places to try

EMBED </>More Videos

More poke places to try (KTRK)

By Hoodline
If you've got poke on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Houston eateries to quell your raw-fish cravings. Here's a list of three new spots in the city that will bowl you over.

U-Maki Sushi Burrito


98 W. Grand Pkwy S., Ste. 160, Katy
Photo: CRYSTAL T./Yelp

U-Maki Sushi Burrito is a sushi bar and Japanese restaurant, offering poke and more.

Patrons can customize their own sushi burritos and poke bowls, with a choice of more than 40 ingredients. Fish options include salmon, soft-shell crab, chicken and tuna. There's also a selection of pre-designed combinations like the Wild Cajun, with fried crawfish, red onion, jalapeno and snow crab. Check out the menu here.

U-Maki Sushi Burrito currently holds 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response.

Yelper Jason M., who reviewed the business on May 29, wrote, "Tasty and fresh ... I got the Wild Cajun in burrito form, and would come back again. Fast, easy and inexpensive for sushi."

Yelper Koura C. noted, "Best sushi burrito ever! Great customer service. Get The Fat Boy! I loved everything about it. Will be coming back."

U-Maki Sushi Burrito is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Diced Poke


917 Winbern St., Ste. A, Midtown
PHOTO: PAUL S./YELP

At Diced Poke, customers can choose a signature poke bowl, or build their own from the extensive menu. Popular pre-selected combos include the Yuzu Yellowtail, which combines those ingredients with shiso, wonton chips and fried shallots. Other topping options include proteins like sous vide shrimp or tofu, and veggies like radish sprouts and baby kale.

Sushi burritos (known here as "pokerritos"), musubi (a Hawaiian dish of Spam wrapped in rice and nori with various toppings) and 11 different flavors of mochi ice cream are also on the menu.

With a five-star rating out of 134 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Binnie J., who reviewed the establishment on June 2, wrote, "By far my favorite poke spot in Houston! Not only does Diced Poke know how to do Hawaiian style poke right, they differentiate themselves with spam musubi and the softest mochi in the world."

Yelper Demi T. noted, "...in my top three poke spots! What I like about it is the freshness and quality of all the ingredients, along with the generous portions that you receive. They are not stingy."

Diced Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Aina Poke


5614 W. Grand Pkwy S., Ste. 103, Katy
Photo: WILL B./Yelp

At Aina Poke, poke bowls come in three sizes: kids' with one scoop, regular with two scoops, and large with three. Proteins include shrimp, crab and tuna, with a choice of veggie additions like corn and cucumber. Special side items include edamame, Hawaiian chips and seaweed.

Aina Poke currently holds 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, signifying a favorable reaction.

Yelper Carolyn A., who was one of the first users to visit on June 1, wrote, "You customize your poke bowl to your liking. The ladies behind the counter are sweet and friendly. The fish, fruit and vegetables are fresh. They give you complimentary infused water."

Yelper Danielle B. wrote, "I've been here six times since they have opened. I am addicted. The food is not only fresh and delicious, but the family is so nice! I'd describe it like the Chipotle of sushi."

Aina Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News