Popular Shake Shack to open in Montrose

HOUSTON, Texas --Houston fans of the ubiquitous ShackBurger can rejoice. Popular burger joint Shake Shack has announced the opening date of the highly anticipated Montrose location.
The new 3,400-square-foot store located at 1002 Westheimer Rd. will open Thursday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m., according to a statement. Patrons who've lined up will be rewarded with the Texas-exclusive Lockhart Link Burger, a cheeseburger topped with a Kreuz Market jalapeño cheese sausage link, pickles, and the beloved ShackSauce.
To further sweeten the deal, Shake Shack will offer up the Pie Oh My concrete, a sweet treat that features vanilla custard mixed with a slice of Fluff Bake Bar seasonal pie. In celebration of the opening, 25 percent of proceeds from opening day (as well as 5 percent of all future sales from the Pie Oh My concrete), will support community partner Houston Humane Society.
