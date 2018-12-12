Popular Friendswood food truck serves up tamales all year long

Tamales are a big business this time of the year, but for one food truck in Friendswood, tamales are served up all year long for your indulging convenience.Hot Tamales has been around since 1976 and now sits on FM 2351 just past Beamer Road.Allen, Eric and Jay Elder, all brothers, took over their father's business 10 years ago, filling the truck up with frozen tamales every single day of the week and serving them hot or frozen.Customers can choose from spicy or mild pork, chicken, bean or jalapeno and cheese.Some people have been coming for the tamales since they were kids, so it's no wonder there are always long lines.Hot Tamales is open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..Tamales are $8 a dozen. You can buy them hot to eat right away or frozen to save for another time.