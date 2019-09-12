Food & Drink

Popeyes tells customers to 'bring your own bun' amid chicken sandwich shortage

Popeyes has an interesting solution for customers waiting to try the new chicken sandwich - bring your own bun and make it yourself!

RELATED: Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

The fast food chain sold out of their popular chicken sandwiches after starting a Chicken Wars that went viral on social media.

On Thursday, Popeyes tweeted a video announcing its new "BYOB" solution. "It's basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun..."

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

Popeyes suggested that customers bring their own bun and order the three tenders - assembly required.

It hopes this substitute will help get customers through this difficult time until chicken sandwiches are back in stock.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediafast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Military personnel arrive as protesters dangle from bridge
WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News Live at 5
Top three things to watch in the Houston Democratic Debate
13 Investigates: Who's funding 2019 Houston mayor race
Protests from both sides occur at TSU with Democratic debate
2 kids, 1 adult shocked by electrical equipment at Moody Park
What's next for the Democratic hopefuls after Houston?
Show More
A few downpours today, eye on the Gulf this weekend
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Elizabeth Warren's date night at the original Ninfa's
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
ABC13's The Midday
More TOP STORIES News