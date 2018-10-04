FOOD & DRINK

Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings

Popeyes fans might say the fried chicken there is as good as good as gold.

Thursday, the restaurant is offering poultry that's literally golden!

Six boneless wings are dunked in champagne and slathered with 24-karat gold batter.

Like the precious metal itself, the golden chicken is not easy to come by.

WDAF says it's only available for a single day, and only in four locations.

Those locations are Anaheim, California; Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City and New Orleans.

As far as golden products go, the price is a bargain, just five bucks, including a biscuit and side dish.

Popeyes says the bullion-battered bird might become available in more locations in the future if demand is high.

The promotion was inspired by the August opening of Popeyes' 3,000th restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
