community strong

"Pop-up kitchen" serving up meals for seniors and unemployed

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Local restaurants and private donors are teaming up to provide meals for seniors and the unemployed.

It's called "Pop-up Kitchen."

"One thing that works best for me when I'm uncertain is that I try to think of a way to give back," explained council woman Letitia Plummer. "We have chefs all over the city right now cooking for a day. It was just so unexpected, such a beautiful thing."

Each pop-up will be held at Seaside Lounge in Midtown, but the restaurants providing the meals rotate.

"It's a blessing. It's been a blessing," said Vincent Perry, who came to pick up a meal. "And I know everything happens for a reason."

Participating chefs volunteer their time and passion, and private donors provide ingredients at an estimated $4 per meal.

Meals will be given to Houstonians free-of-charge with proof of unemployment (letter from TWC, documentation showcasing that they filed or documentation from previous employer) or identification showcasing that they 65 years of age or older.

The donation-based initiative will take place from Wednesday, April 8 through Easter Sunday, April 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and next Tuesday, April 14 through Sunday, April 19 during the same time slots.

Additional time slots are already being scheduled.

The following chefs have already signed up to volunteer: Ana Beaven of Cuchara; Chris Williams of Lucille's; Andres Albarran of New York Deli & Coffee Shop and Houston Catering Concepts; Nick Semoudiaris of Roadster Grill at Eighteen36; Karren Lovelady of Lovelady's Pop-up; Rhonda Roark Diehl of Camp Lantern Creek; Sparkle McPherson of SMC Catering Company, Alphise Washington of Davis Street At Hermann Park and Rafi Nasr of Craft Pita.

"We are all coming together and I think at the beginning and the end of the day that's all that we have to do," said Ashley White, who picked up meals for her family.

If you'd like to send or receive donations, go here for more information:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/feedtheneedhtx

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/popupkitchen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhoustonfoodcommunity strongcoronaviruscookingrestaurantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Students write heartwarming letters to healthcare heroes
Library employees creating PPE for Memorial Hermann healthcare workers
ABC13 legend Marvin Zindler reads children's stories
H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeast Texas
Judge Hidalgo on COVID-19 fight: 'We're in the thick of it'
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
Mayor reverses: Houston parks now closing Easter weekend
FDA orders church to stop selling fake COVID-19 medicine
Here's how small businesses can apply for no-interest loans
FDA approves lab to begin stem cell trial for COVID-19
Show More
Lance McCullers, Alex Bregman surprise students during virtual prom
HISD warns students after staffer handing out laptops gets virus
Houston city leaders pause for moment of silence
Iconic College Station beer joint offers free Zoom virtual backgrounds
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
More TOP STORIES News