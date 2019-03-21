Pop-up Café Bustelo now open in Neartown - Montrose

A new cafe has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Neartown - Montrose, called Cafe Bustelo, is located at 3615 Montrose Blvd.
This is a pop-up temporary cafe serving up Cuban-inspired coffee drinks, snacks and sweets out of a yellow converted shipping container, with tables and chairs on the roof. The spot will close on May 25, according to the Houston Chronicle.
A portion of the coffee sales will be donated to local nonprofits.
With a three-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.
Nancy H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 16, wrote, "Great sweet Cuban coffee at a great price. The caffeine in these tiny cups has me going all day, minus any jitters. The line can get a bit long but the orders are processed pretty fast if you come early."
Yelper Mike S. added, "The cafecito really hit the spot. Finally a place for Cuban coffee in Houston! Tastes just like the coffee in Miami."
Head on over to check it out: Cafe Bustelo is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
