Pop-up Café Bustelo now open in Neartown - Montrose

Photo: Taylor T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Neartown - Montrose, called Cafe Bustelo, is located at 3615 Montrose Blvd.

This is a pop-up temporary cafe serving up Cuban-inspired coffee drinks, snacks and sweets out of a yellow converted shipping container, with tables and chairs on the roof. The spot will close on May 25, according to the Houston Chronicle.

A portion of the coffee sales will be donated to local nonprofits.

With a three-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.

Nancy H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 16, wrote, "Great sweet Cuban coffee at a great price. The caffeine in these tiny cups has me going all day, minus any jitters. The line can get a bit long but the orders are processed pretty fast if you come early."

Yelper Mike S. added, "The cafecito really hit the spot. Finally a place for Cuban coffee in Houston! Tastes just like the coffee in Miami."

Head on over to check it out: Cafe Bustelo is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
