HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for Polish delicacies, head on over to Polonia Restaurant and Polish Food Store in Spring Branch.
The restaurant and store opened 15 years ago.
"We have a unique situation," laughed owner Sharon Szpak. "We're brothers and sisters who married one another."
Szpak, who is from Texas, married her Polish husband years ago. They met after her brother married his sister.
But, once the joint family moved to Houston, they realized there were very few Polish food items.
So, they opened up their own place, with Polish favorites like pierogi, golabki - which are cabbage rolls, original Polish sausage, bigos - or hunter stew, and golonka, which is pork shank.
"People come from all over and remember home," Szpak said.
Polonia Restaurant in Spring Branch offers Polish delicacies
