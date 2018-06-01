In honor of National Donut Day, Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar led an instructional class with his staff to ensure there were no "holes" in the proper deployment and consumption of donuts, according to their Facebook post.During the briefing, charts were deployed to prove the value of donuts. Such highlights include the ability to eat a donut with one hand while writing a report with the other, which is sure to dramatically increase productivity. According to the chart, another benefit is that "Sprinkles prevents grumpiness, mood swings, and irritability."However, one Facebook commenter pointed out that the best point is that a donut "goes great with coffee or energy drink."And on this National Donut Day, we have to agree!