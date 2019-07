IT’S FINALLY HERE! The Pluckers stand at the Astros’ Minute Maid Park is ready!! We’ll be opening today at 2:30 for Street Fest! pic.twitter.com/gTFAPO2e0V — Pluckers Wing Bar (@Pluckers) April 5, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's official! The Pluckers stand at Minute Maid Park is now open in time for the Astros home opener.The wing stand inside the ballpark has been in the works for months and will feature food, drinks and of course, lots of wings.