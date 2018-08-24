FOOD & DRINK

Pizza Motus brings Roman-style pies to Houston's West University

By Hoodline
A new Italian spot, offering Roman street food-inspired pizza and more, has opened for business in the West University neighborhood. Located at 6119 Edloe St., the fresh arrival is called Pizza Motus.

The rectangular pizzas are made with a dough that involves a 72-to-96-hour cold maturation and proofing time, resulting in a light, airy and crispy crust, the business explains on its website. On the menu, you'll see pizza options like the Caprese (cherry tomatoes, burrata and basil) and the La Francesca (Kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichokes, oregano, arugula and lemon zest).

Start off with small plates of rosemary fried potato chips, beet hummus or fried calamari. Other noteworthy options include the panini with prosciutto, burrata, tomato and artichokes and the Italian wedding soup. (See the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is off to a strong start.

Yelper Hannah B., who was the first to review it on Aug. 11, wrote, "The restaurant has counter service and seating options both inside and outside. There's even a window at the front if you just wanted to order a slice and eat outside. ... The pizzas were wonderful and the crust had a nice crispiness to it, but also a ton of flavor."

Kasi C. added, "Finally! An authentic street pizza place in Houston! Came for the pizza and fell in love with the calamari. Pizza is light and crispy with great ingredients. Super fresh! BYOB."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pizza Motus is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
