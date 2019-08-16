Pickle lovers! Relish in sour pickle beer sold only in Texas

Martin House Brewing, based in Fort Worth, is launching the Sour Pickle Beer with fellow north Texas brand Best Maid.
In kind, Best Maid is launching its own Salty Lady Best Mad Beer Pickle, which is a dill pickle that uses notes from Martin House's own Salty Lady brew.
A launch party for both combined creations is taking place Saturday at the brewery.
Since it announced the pickle beer, Martin House has fielded requests from every corner of Texas to send the product to store shelves.
The Houston area was due to take delivery late this week.
Check this this post for updates on stores selling the pickle beer:
