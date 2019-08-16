beer

Pickle lovers! Relish in sour pickle beer sold only in Texas

Pickle lovers, time to relish in a brew made for you.

Martin House Brewing, based in Fort Worth, is launching the Sour Pickle Beer with fellow north Texas brand Best Maid.

In kind, Best Maid is launching its own Salty Lady Best Mad Beer Pickle, which is a dill pickle that uses notes from Martin House's own Salty Lady brew.

A launch party for both combined creations is taking place Saturday at the brewery.

Since it announced the pickle beer, Martin House has fielded requests from every corner of Texas to send the product to store shelves.

The Houston area was due to take delivery late this week.

Check this this post for updates on stores selling the pickle beer:


The many practical uses for pickle juice
Uses for pickle juice



Vlasic creating chips made entirely from real dill pickles
Vlasic creating chips made from real pickles: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on April 18, 2019.



Tomball pickle man: The story behind the mysterious statue
It's certainly considered an icon in the area.

