Pepsi releasing new coffee-infused soda with twice as much caffeine

If caffeine is what you need to get going, Pepsi has got you covered.

Listen to this - Pepsi's new drink has twice as much caffeine as a regular soda.



It's called Pepsi Cafe. The drink is coffee-infused cola and it also comes in vanilla.

It will hit store shelves in April 2020.

Pepsi representatives say cola sales have been flat for at least two decades.

They also said consumers are looking for drinks that are functional, meaning they provide some nutritional benefits or energy.
