Peli Peli Kitchen brings South African comfort food to Independence Heights

Looking to chow down on some South African fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to Independence Heights, called Peli Peli Kitchen, is located at 101 N. Loop West inside the Whole Foods Market 365.
Peli Peli Kitchen is a more casual version of the Peli Peli restaurant chain. This is its second counter-service location after the one in Spring Branch.
The South African-inspired comfort food restaurant serves menu items like The Peli (its signature peri-peri infused rotisserie chicken, served with sides), the Huguenot Pork Belly plate (hickory mesquite-rubbed pork belly, blue cheese, raspberry chipotle sauce, yellow rice, fried onions, peppadews and cilantro with one side) and the Frikadelle sandwich (beef patty, Peli sandwich spread, crispy onions, peppadews and cilantro on a brioche bun). (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Peli Peli Kitchen is getting positive feedback from clientele.
Jeremy T., who reviewed it on Aug. 28, wrote, "I haven't been to any of their other kitchens or express locations, but this location is a trimmed-down version of their fancier restaurants with a limited menu. It is sort of no-frills, cafeteria-style and you pick from plates, tacos, salads, rotisserie chicken and sandwiches. They also offer teas, coffees, desserts, beer and wine."
Yelper Barry H. added, "Anything you pick from the menu is a great choice. All of the items offered use fresh ingredients and an excellent mix of flavors. Chef Paul is amazing. ... The pork belly platter is a must-have and the curried chicken is awesome."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Peli Peli Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
