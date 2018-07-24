FOOD & DRINK

Pearland's fifth Chick-fil-A set to open July 25

New drive-thru/walk-up Chick-fil-a opening in Pearland (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas --
Pearland's fifth Chick-fil-A location, 3621 Business Center Drive, off of Southfork Drive and Hwy. 288, will open on July 25.

Bryan Bullington, who already owns two other Pearland franchises, will also operate this two-lane drive-through location.

The building does not have indoor seating but will have a covered patio and a walk-up service window.

The company will formally welcome fans to line up for its First 100 Campout at 6 a.m. July 24. Only patrons from these ZIP codes will be eligible to win: 77584, 77581, 77588, 77578, 77048 and 77047.

If more than 100 people show up, then 100 will be randomly selected to win free weekly meals for a year.

www.facebook.com/cfapearland

