FOOD & DRINK

Pearland doughnut shop adds James Harden inspired doughnut to its menu

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're a doughnut lover and Houston Rockets fans, this new doughnut might be your next favorite! (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're a doughnut lover and Houston Rockets fans, this new doughnut might be your next favorite!

A Pearland donut shop is honoring the Rockets' player James Harden in its own unique and savory way.

Raymond Peña, the owner of Donut Heaven and Grill, took to social media to share its restaurant's latest tasty addition.


The donut is decorated to (somewhat) resemble the basketball star, from his eyes, down to his well know beard!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddonutsfoodHouston RocketsPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News