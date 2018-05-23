FOOD & DRINK

Padna's Cajun Eatery brings New Orleans flavor to Montrose

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Cajun fare in Houston? A new spot has you covered. Located at 403 Westheimer Road in Montrose, the new arrival is called Padna's Cajun Eatery.

Born and bred in southeastern Louisiana, Padna's Cajun Eatery co-owners Richard and Ryan Egle were "inspired to take the feeling of warm hospitality, mix it up with incredible Cajun delicacies and introduce it to the wider world," according to the business' website.

Visitors can expect classic Cajun fare, including fresh crawfish and other boiled seafood, jambalaya, gumbo and king cake. Po'boy sandwiches are offered for lunch, with beignets for dessert.

Padna's Cajun Eatery has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Matt B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 13, said, "Looks like I found my new crawfish spot. Just dropped by Padna's to check out the soft open, and I'm so glad I did. The crawfish were huge, the seasoning was spot on, and nothing was oily."

Yelper Amanda M. added, "Amazing! I've been stalking them on Instagram waiting for the day they opened and here I am. Thank you, Ryan, for the amazing hospitality the etouffee was so good."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Padna's Cajun Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

