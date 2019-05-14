Oreo brings back S'mores flavor; 4 new flavors include Marshmallow Moon

Oreo fans have many reasons to celebrate - five to be specific.The cookie company has brought back a fan favorite. S'mores Oreo cookies are now available in stores.These are "an Oreo take on the campfire classic, the limited-edition features a graham flavored cookie with marshmallow and chocolate flavored creme."Then this summer, more flavors will make their debut.First, Oreo Thins Latte. These cookies feature latte flavored creme. And unlike other new varieties, Oreo says these will be a permanent Thins flavor. They hit shelves in June.Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing, Marshmallow Moon Oreo cookies will be released in mid-June.The limited-edition flavor features three moon-landing designs on the cookie with purple marshmallow creme inside. Oh, and the cookies will come in a glow in the dark packaging!For those who enjoy ice cream with your cookies, feast your eyes on Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip flavored Oreo cookies - available mid-July."OREO is partnering with Baskin Robbins on this playful twist to their classic flavor featuring both mint and chocolate flavored cremes with chocolate chips," the company says.Then as the end of summer rolls closer, and fall nears, Maple Creme flavored Oreos will be released. These limited-edition cookies feature maple flavored creme between two Golden Oreo cookies. They are available late August.So which flavor is your favorite? OK, we won't make you choose.