On tap: Here's a taste of Houston's 5 best breweries

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best breweries in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when you're looking to unwind with a custom brew.
1. Karbach Brewing Company
Photo: Kris U./Yelp
Topping the list is Karbach Brewing Company. Located at 2032 Karbach St. in Lazy Brook, the brewery and gastropub is the highest rated brewery in Houston, boasting four stars out of 649 reviews on Yelp.
It has a number of mainstay brews, including Love Street, Lemon and Ginger Radler, Staycation, Weekend Warrior Hopadillo IPA and more. Seasonal beers include Zee German Pils, Tasty Waves, Karbachtoberfest and Yule Shoot Your Eye Out. (See the full lineup here.)
It also has a menu for its restaurant, which serves up American fare, including burgers, pizzas, salads and more. (See the menu here.)
Yelper Robby K. wrote, "The menu and beer selection in the restaurant is simply incredible. Prices are fantastic. This can serve as a great date spot or place for a small group of friends. The beer garden is great for huge parties, Sunday beer and brunch or a place to just kick it with friends."
2. Platypus Brewing
Photo: Platypus Brewing/Yelp
Next up is Sixth Ward's Platypus Brewing, situated at 1902 Washington Ave., Suite E. With four stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite.
Its brews include the Bobby Dazzler (Australian blonde ale with local Houston honey and Australian Topaz hops), Freckled Dingo pale ale, The Ranga red ale and the Stars at Night coffee porter. (See its lineup here.)
You can check out its brewery on a tour, visit the taproom to sample special brews or stop in for a bite to eat. Menu items include sandwiches, wings and burgers.
Yelper LaKeisha T., who reviewed it on April 20, wrote, "Staff is friendly, loads of parking, outdoor area with games and TVs, dogs welcome (outside only) and not to mention the amazing view of the city skyline from outside. Now I'm no beer connoisseur, but they brew some tasty stuff."
3. Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
Photo: Belly G./Yelp
The Heights' Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., located at 5301 Nolda St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery four stars out of 97 reviews.
This brewery carries two primary series, the Heritage and the Secessionist. The former, according to its site, combines classic brewing techniques with rich Houston flavors, while the latter is meant to be more experimental and boundary-pushing.
Heritage series brews include the Don't Fear the RIPA (IPA with extra spice), Sam's Daily (authentic American cream ale) and Great White Buffalo (brewed with orange peel and coriander). (See that list here.)
The Secessionist series includes the Vanilla Mocha Sunset (coffee beer with vanilla and dark chocolate notes) and the Watermelon (blonde ale with pink peppercorns). (See that full list here.)
Yelper Sam S. said, "Great place to have fun, drink and spend time with friends. Table benches to sit on outside, with covered area. People are all friendly. Kids and pets welcome. Bring your smile and enjoy a brew."
4. Town in City Brewing Company
Photo: Town In City Brewing Company/Yelp
Another destination in the Heights is Town in City Brewing Company, a brewery, beer garden and beer bar that has earned four stars out of 85 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1125 W. Cavalcade St. to see for yourself.
In its taproom, its beer selection includes the Chipped Tooth IPA, Mosquito's Revenge (American pale ale), Uncommon Cowboy (California common), the City Porter (American robust porter) and the City Amber (American amber ale). (See the full lineup here.)
Yelper Mindy J. wrote, "This is a great local brewery! We tried the standard and the rotational flights and both were great. However, the game changer was the Hawaiian porter. Different than any other beer I've had, and so delicious! The brewery staff was friendly, the vibe was laid back and we had plenty of space to sit outside with our dog."
5. Spindletap Brewery
Photo: Mike P./Yelp
Over in East Little York, check out Spindletap Brewery, which has earned four stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brewery at 10622 Hirsch Road.
If you're there for the beer, you'll find brews such as the Honey Hole, Hop Gusher, Boomtown Blonde, Cosmic Clouds, Heavy Hands, Houston Haze and Tiny Gypsies. (See the full selection here.) It also serves up pizzas if you get hungry.
Yelper Kelli B. wrote, "Several great beers on tap. Don't pass it up. They have growlers and other merchandise."