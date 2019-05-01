SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Old Town Spring is known for its restaurants.
Corkscrew BBQ often has a two-hour wait, not that the customers mind.
"This is all prime beef," explained owner Will Buckman. "Then, time and love. No shortcuts."
The brisket here is slow-cooked for up to 20 hours.
If you're looking for something a little more sophisticated, check out Black Sheep Bistro and its large selection of wine.
"It's unique in and around Houston, actually, to have a town where people are parking and walking around, opposed to being set in a strip center," explained Joe Macri.
And then, there's Puffabelly's.
It's a former train depot that's been serving up burgers and steak for 25 years.
"If I had a restaurant out there along the freeway, it probably wouldn't be near as fun," said Puffabelly's owner Seth Sanders. "This is local."
Old Town Spring: Come for the ambiance, stay for the food!
