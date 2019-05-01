Old Town Spring: Come for the ambiance, stay for the food!

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Old Town Spring is known for its restaurants.Corkscrew BBQ often has a two-hour wait, not that the customers mind."This is all prime beef," explained owner Will Buckman. "Then, time and love. No shortcuts."The brisket here is slow-cooked for up to 20 hours.If you're looking for something a little more sophisticated, check out Black Sheep Bistro and its large selection of wine."It's unique in and around Houston, actually, to have a town where people are parking and walking around, opposed to being set in a strip center," explained Joe Macri.And then, there's Puffabelly's.It's a former train depot that's been serving up burgers and steak for 25 years."If I had a restaurant out there along the freeway, it probably wouldn't be near as fun," said Puffabelly's owner Seth Sanders. "This is local."