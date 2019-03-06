Alligator on a stick popular at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On a usual Saturday at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the New Orleans Shrimp Hotel food stand goes through 1,000 pieces of alligator on a stick."It's hot, it's hot, and it's hot," laughed owner Jim Rewertz. "It's hot, but it's good!"Rewertz and his family have been serving up cajun classics at the rodeo for 32 years."I'm from Illinois. Black pepper and salt," he explained. "So, I said, 'Why are you guys eating all this food? You should be selling it!' Then, the whole family turned into a food enterprise."