rodeo houston

Alligator on a stick popular at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

EMBED <>More Videos

RODEOHOUSTON: Red-hot cajun cuisine

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On a usual Saturday at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the New Orleans Shrimp Hotel food stand goes through 1,000 pieces of alligator on a stick.

"It's hot, it's hot, and it's hot," laughed owner Jim Rewertz. "It's hot, but it's good!"

Rewertz and his family have been serving up cajun classics at the rodeo for 32 years.

"I'm from Illinois. Black pepper and salt," he explained. "So, I said, 'Why are you guys eating all this food? You should be selling it!' Then, the whole family turned into a food enterprise."

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonalligator
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RODEO HOUSTON
Camila Cabello meets Houston family in special moment after rodeo
Camila Cabello sings Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in rodeo debut
Huntsville native fulfills rodeo dream as one of world's best
How to avoid a fight over RodeoHouston seats
TOP STORIES
School bus driver attacked by students in viral video brawl
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Rice School teacher accused of touching young students
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
R. Kelly returns to jail for failing to pay child support
Sen. Martha McSally, ex-pilot, says Air Force officer raped her
Taco Bell employees fired after fight video surfaces
Show More
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
North Korea said to be rebuilding structures at rocket site
First all-female spacewalk set for March 29
Dean resigns over school's choice to not allow Chick-Fil-A
More TOP STORIES News