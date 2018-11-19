Not cooking? Here's where to dine in Houston on Thanksgiving

Making Thanksgiving dinner may be a beloved tradition in some families, but not everyone wants to spend a rare vacation day prepping and cooking a meal that will be devoured in 30 minutes. For those who are cooking, we wish you nothing but success.For others, we offer a few suggestions for places to dine. As always, the options include some new establishments serving Thanksgiving for the first time, as well as some fancy-pants hotel feasts that are worth a splurge. This guide even offers a few options for turkey haters; maybe spicy tuna hand rolls are a better fit.Act quickly. Reservations book up fast. If all else fails, never forget that select Pappas Barbecue locations are open until 6 pm.