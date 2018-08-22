HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant picks Galleria area for all-new second location

Galleria-area shoppers will soon be able to get their fix of green salsa, fajitas, and Ninfaritas. The Original Ninfa's on Navigation announced that it will open a second location in the BLVD Place mixed-use complex.

Slated to open in "late spring 2019," the new Ninfa's will claim the former Peska space at the corner of Post Oak and San Felipe.

"We obviously can't recreate the interior design of the 45-year-old restaurant on Navigation, but we will make this modern location feel as comfortable and inviting as The Original," Legacy Restaurants CEO Jonathan Horowitz said in a statement. "It will both be an homage to the Navigation restaurant and an appealing destination for customers who live and/or work in the Uptown Houston area."

Although a handful of other Ninfa's locations exist, they operate under a longstanding license agreement. The new restaurant will be the only one owned and operated by the same company as the original on Navigation. One thing that won't change between Navigation and the Galleria restaurants is the menu.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
