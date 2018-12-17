Neyow's Creole Cafe brings Cajun/Creole fare to Mid West | Hoodline

FOOD & DRINK

A new Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Mid West, called Neyow's Creole Cafe, is located at 6356 Richmond Ave.

The owners chose Houston as the location for the second Neyow's Creole Cafe (the original location is in New Orleans.)

The star of the restaurant's menu is the oysters. The owners literally built the restaurant around the oyster station, so that diners can watch the chefs prepare their meals.

The menu is also full of other dishes straight from the owner's family recipe book. Options include po' boys, Southern fried chicken, red beans and gulf shrimp. The spot also offers daily dinner specials.

The fresh arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Amanda D. added, "This spot is absolutely the best. I have been to Neyow's in New Orleans and this new location is the same as far as food quality and flavor."

And Lauren L. wrote, "This restaurant is perfect because it's based out of New Orleans and my experience was amazing."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Neyow's Creole Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
