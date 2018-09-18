FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese spot Yummy Pho & Bo Ne 2 opens its doors in Westchase

Photo: Yummy Pho & Bo Ne 2/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Vietnamese cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The newcomer to Westchase, called Yummy Pho & Bo Ne 2, is located at 12116 Westheimer Road. Tucked into a strip mall, this is its second location after the original in Katy.

On the menu, expect dishes like the pho tai (beef noodle soup with filet mignon), the bun bo hue (spicy vermicelli soup with beef and pork) and the com thit nuong (steamed rice with chargrilled lemongrass sliced pork).

The new arrival has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Lilly T., who reviewed it on Sept. 14, wrote, "This place is legit. The special pho has the most delicious beef rib, literally falling off the bone, cleanly. The bo ne is also really good; the cubes of filet come to the table on a sizzling plate, with a sunny side up egg and a slice of perfectly salty Spam."

Annie P. added, "I love their open kitchen concept. Great location in the Westchase area with parking available."

Head on over to check it out: Yummy Pho & Bo Ne 2 is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, except for Wednesday when it's closed.
