A new Vietnamese restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 8838 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 162 in Westwood, the new arrival is called Pho Bo To & Bo Ne.
On the menu, you can try the house special Bo Ne (beef steak cubes, fried egg and Spam served on a hot plate with Vietnamese mayo, pate, French baguette and a side salad) or various bowls of pho, including oxtail, beef tongue, filet mignon and more.
Pho Bo To & Bo Ne has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Andrew N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "New pho spot that well exceeded my expectations. I ordered the Pho Dac Biet that comes with an assortment of meats, which includes a huge piece of short rib. Also, I recommend getting the Bo Ne (steak and eggs). It comes with a perfectly baked banh mi that's crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside."
And H N. wrote, "My sister and I each tried the Bo Ne and it was really good. ... The steak was super soft and medium rare like I requested. Overall the Bo Ne dish exceeded my expectations."
Head on over to check it out: Pho Bo To & Bo Ne is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
New Vietnamese eatery Pho Bò To & Bò Né opens in Westwood
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories