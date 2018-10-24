New Upper Kirby Cajun/Creole spot Eunice opens its doors

If you've got Cajun/Creole on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Upper Kirby, called Eunice, is located at 3737 Buffalo Speedway.
The upscale eatery offers dishes like the jumbo gulf shrimp with green onion sausage gravy and green chili grits; the roasted chicken with sweet potatoes, shishito peppers, wild mushrooms and jus; and the grilled ribeye with Yukon gold potatoes, bone marrow, wild mushrooms and salsa verde. (See the full menu here.)
Eunice has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.
Katie W., who was among the first to review it on October 13, wrote, " What a lovely restaurant. We enjoyed a cocktail at the bar to start the evening, the bartender was great and the drink delicious. The service was patient and had good recommendations for us."
Stephanie M. noted, "Amazing first time dining here. We had the chef prepare a tasting menu for us and start to finish everything was super! My favorites were the beet salad, gumbo and bread pudding for dessert"
Head on over to check it out: Eunice is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, and 3-11 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
