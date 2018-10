New Upper Kirby Cajun/Creole spot Eunice opens its doors

If you've got Cajun/Creole on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Upper Kirby, called Eunice , is located at 3737 Buffalo Speedway.The upscale eatery offers dishes like the jumbo gulf shrimp with green onion sausage gravy and green chili grits; the roasted chicken with sweet potatoes, shishito peppers, wild mushrooms and jus; and the grilled ribeye with Yukon gold potatoes, bone marrow, wild mushrooms and salsa verde. (See the full menu here .)Eunice has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.Katie W., who was among the first to review it on October 13, wrote, " What a lovely restaurant. We enjoyed a cocktail at the bar to start the evening, the bartender was great and the drink delicious. The service was patient and had good recommendations for us."Stephanie M. noted , "Amazing first time dining here. We had the chef prepare a tasting menu for us and start to finish everything was super! My favorites were the beet salad, gumbo and bread pudding for dessert"Head on over to check it out: Eunice is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, and 3-11 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)