New tiki bar Kanaloa debuts downtown

Photo: Kanaloa/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new tiki bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Kanaloa, the newcomer is located downtown at 311 Travis St. across from Market Square Park.

The full-service bar offers signature cocktails like the Fluffy Ruffles (Plantation pineapple rum, sweet vermouth and angostura bitters), the Hurricane (rum, lemon juice and passion fruit syrup) and the Zombie (rum, lime juice, grapefruit, Falernum Velvet, grenadine and Pernod). (See the cocktail menu here.) Oh My Gogi! provides food for the bar.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Kanaloa has made a promising start.

Yelper Maricor L., who reviewed it on Sept. 11, wrote, "Very nice place with cute decor with the drink cups and the wall background! It's nice that they have Oh My Gogi! in there as well! The drinks are also reasonably priced and taste great, you won't regret coming here!"

Kassy T. added, "Great bar design and the drinks are amazing! ... Delicious food and drinks, you definitely can't go wrong. Their reggae playlist is extensive and gives the perfect vibe for this awesome tiki bar."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kanaloa is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
