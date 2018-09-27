New Tex-Mex restaurant Superica debuts in the Heights

Looking to chow down on some Tex-Mex fare? A new spot has you covered. The new arrival to the Heights, called Superica, is located at 1801 N. Shepherd Drive. The restaurant group has three other locations, but this is its first in Texas. It's located alongside the new La Lucha, which is also from Atlanta-based restaurateur Ford Fry.
On the menu, you'll see dishes like the Tampiquena (marinated wood-grilled skirt steak, two cheese enchiladas topped with a fried egg and Mexican rice), the Tacos de Camarones (crispy shrimp, cabbage slaw, morita chile mayo and diablo sauce) and the El Lopez (two cheese enchiladas, a crispy beef taco, guacamole salad, a puffy tostada con queso, rice and beans). (See the full menu here.)
It also serves weekend brunch and has a drink menu that includes a large selection of tequilas.
Superica has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Karen T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 22, wrote, "The chicken and beef fajitas were so tender and flavorful, their wood grill takes it to the next level. Cheese enchiladas were solid. Both the red and green salsas were magically delicious."
Yelper Stan C. noted, "Tex-Mex done right! ... A great menu and a refreshing take on cocktails. Tacos Al Pastor and Beef Tacos Al Carbon were delicious."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Superica is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
