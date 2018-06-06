New sushi bar Nobu opens in the Uptown area

A new Japanese and Peruvian sushi spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 5115 Westheimer Rd, Ste C-3515 in Uptown, the fresh addition is called Nobu.
Nobu not only offers sushi like Yellowtail Sashimi, they have Houston-inspired plates as well. With an indoor and outdoor space stretching to over 10,000 feet, the restaurant is available for special event bookings. This location is one of two in the state of Texas.
The bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a four star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Hi G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the establishment on June 2, said, "Houston's own Nobu is finally open and I'm glad to have experienced it! The staff was very attentive, knowledgeable and polite. My personal favorite dish was the black cod with Miso."
And Luciana M. said, "Welcome to H-Town, Nobu! Always outstanding service, great staff, fantastic service and just very, very delicious food!"
Interested? Nobu is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
