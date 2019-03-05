New Spring Branch West boot camp Sam Sann Warriors opens its doors

A new boot camp and kids activity spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Spring Branch West, called Sam Sann Warriors, is located at 1105 Upland Drive, Suite Y.
Former American Ninja Warrior contestant Sam Sann has opened a ninja experience for all ages and skill levels with this new spot. It hosts classes, an open gym and birthday parties. (For more information, click here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new boot camp has been warmly received by patrons.
Notorious P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 24, wrote, "My wife and I are both posting this review because we had an awesome experience. We just had our five year old boy's birthday party at Sam Sann Warriors. The facility is awesome. Coaches were so good with the kids, so sweet and so much fun."
And L S. wrote, "Great new find to take children to. Staff and owners are great and so helpful with the kids. The kids loved being there and stayed so active. Healthy and fun activity."
It's open 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
