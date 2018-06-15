New Spring Branch creperie Dolce & Cafe opens its doors

On the hunt for a creperie in Houston? Or a cafe with breakfast and brunch? Located at 7670 Katy Freeway, Suite 80, in Spring Branch, Dolce & Cafe is a new spot offering all three.
For a breakfast bite, try the Power Bowl with homemade almond milk-based oatmeal. On the lunch side, you'll find dishes like grilled chicken and quinoa with spinach and a tuna salad panini. The range of crepes on the menu vary from sweet to vegetable-focused. You can opt to create your own, with a choice of a meat, three ingredients and one of two sauces.
The business has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper OJ M. wrote, "Super nice, relaxing and exquisite place... Pastries are highly recommended. For all those health conscious, the Power Bowl and Super Bowl are good and filling. The French toast selection is so yummy!"
And Julie J. said, "I've been craving a great Greek frappe for years and never really had one that hit the spot. This truly did. It was creamy, full of flavor and not sweet."
Head on over to check it out: Dolce & Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
