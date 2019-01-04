FOOD & DRINK

New Southern-style seafood restaurant opens in The Heights

HOUSTON, Texas --
For all the restaurant diversity in The Heights, the neighborhood has lacked a Southern-style seafood spot - at least it did until last week.

Flying Fish, the Dallas-based seafood restaurant from prolific restaurateurs Shannon Wynne and Larry Richardson (Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, Rodeo Goat), opened quietly last week at the corner of Durham Drive and 19th Street.

Inspired by East Texas lakeside seafood shacks, Flying Fish focuses on catfish, Gulf shrimp and oysters, but the menu also includes burgers, chicken, crab legs, and crawfish (in season). Most fish are available either grilled or fried in baskets or stuffed into po' boys. Sides like pickled green tomatoes, fried okra, onion rings, and hushpuppies round out the menu.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.

