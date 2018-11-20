New Sixth Ward traditional American spot B.B. Lemon opens its doors

A new traditional American restaurant and cocktail bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Sixth Ward, called B.B. Lemon, is located at 1809 Washington Ave.
On the menu, expect to find dishes such as the Cajun chicken with mixed greens; the steak frites with prime sirloin and bearnaise butter; the fish & chips; pork schnitzel; and the chopped steak with au poivre and cottage fries. (See the full menu here.)
B.B. Lemon has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
McKenzie P., who reviewed it on Nov. 10, wrote, "The wait is over, B.B Lemon is here! We made it in tonight for an early dinner. For starters, the Blue Crab Beignets were a no brainer! Fried to a fluffy perfection, we wanted more! For our entree, we ordered the bacon cheeseburger and the fried chicken sandwich. I liked the fried chicken sandwich better, but I'm putting no shade on the cheeseburger, it was still great!"
Teriaja S. added, "The manager was absurdly welcoming and accommodating. The food was delicious and the drinks were perfect. What else can I say? A great overall experience."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. B.B. Lemon is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
