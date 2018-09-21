OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

Heights new restaurant is making breakfast dreams come true with beer-infused kolaches

EMBED </>More Videos

New restaurant introduces beer-infused kolaches to the heights

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and now there's a new spot to indulge all of your breakfast cravings, including homemade kolaches.

Egghaus Gourmet opens Friday in the Heights, and its serving a variety of breakfast dishes.

"We are serving gourmet kolaches, elevated tacos, egg sandwiches, matcha and coffee. It's what we call a fast and elevated breakfast experience," owner Phil Sitter said.

Sitter is the man behind the Heights concept. He's also one of half of the father and son duo that owns Kings Bierhaus and Kings Biergarten.

After hosting dozens of kolache pop-ups at both Kings locations, Sitter decided to dress up the experience by building an inviting space to enjoy the dining experience.

"If you go to a donut or a kolache place right now, it almost feels like you are not meant to dine there. So, we wanted to make something super special," Sitter explained.

"It reminds me of a cafe," customer Collin Downey said.

The menu also boasts 13 different kinds of kolaches, including fruit kolaches, traditional Czech kolaches, and even some with beer-house infused kolaches like, the "drunken chicken," which is made with German Pilsner.

"No preservatives, no additives in the buns, amazing cheeses, and the eggs are cage free. We are making everything from scratch every day," Sitter explained.

Sitter is also proud of their coffee and matcha drinks that are prominently showcased on the menu.

Egghaus is open seven days a week.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodiebreakfastlets eatout and about with abc13Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13
Houston's Top 10 Pumpkin Patches
Road Trippers: There's no time better than Island Time!
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Enjoy White Linen Night or coffee and cars for FREE
More out and about with abc13
FOOD & DRINK
Lobsters given marijuana to make cooking them more humane
1 death linked to recalled ground beef from Colorado
PF Chang's offering free sushi all day Thursday
Eat, drink, exercise: 5 new businesses to visit in west Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
5 slashed, including 3 infants at in-home day care
Extra police at Texas City HS today after threat found on wall
Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe victim's mother at town hall
Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback
Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success
SALE ALERT! Toys up to 65 percent off on Walmart's website
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Show More
Driver flees after hitting 3-year-old in NW Harris County
Texas fisherman catches two massive alligator gars
Suspect charged after DC jogger killed in 'random' attack
Security guard shot at during confrontation in northeast Houston
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
More News