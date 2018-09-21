New restaurant introduces beer-infused kolaches to the heights

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and now there's a new spot to indulge all of your breakfast cravings, including homemade kolaches.Egghaus Gourmet opens Friday in the Heights, and its serving a variety of breakfast dishes."We are serving gourmet kolaches, elevated tacos, egg sandwiches, matcha and coffee. It's what we call a fast and elevated breakfast experience," owner Phil Sitter said.Sitter is the man behind the Heights concept. He's also one of half of the father and son duo that owns Kings Bierhaus and Kings Biergarten.After hosting dozens of kolache pop-ups at both Kings locations, Sitter decided to dress up the experience by building an inviting space to enjoy the dining experience."If you go to a donut or a kolache place right now, it almost feels like you are not meant to dine there. So, we wanted to make something super special," Sitter explained."It reminds me of a cafe," customer Collin Downey said.The menu also boasts 13 different kinds of kolaches, including fruit kolaches, traditional Czech kolaches, and even some with beer-house infused kolaches like, the "drunken chicken," which is made with German Pilsner."No preservatives, no additives in the buns, amazing cheeses, and the eggs are cage free. We are making everything from scratch every day," Sitter explained.Sitter is also proud of their coffee and matcha drinks that are prominently showcased on the menu.Egghaus is open seven days a week.