New restaurant Al Nakhil brings Iraqi cuisine to Houston

A new Iraqi restaurant has made its debut on the city's west side. Called Al Nakhil, the casual eatery is tucked into a strip mall at 3330 Hillcroft Ave., Suite T.
Start off your meal with hummus, tabouleh or salad. Entrees include Arabi chicken and beef, shawarma plates, roasted chicken, lamb shank and beef kebab with rice. Sandwiches, desserts and traditional Iraqi breakfast items are also available.
On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, there are meal specials for pacha, dolma, masgouf (grilled carp) and lamb.
Head on over to check it out: Al Nakhil is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
