New Pilates spot Boost Pilates now open in The Heights

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get Pilates and more? A new business is here to help. Called Boost Pilates, the new addition is located at 3620 Katy Freeway, Suite A, in the Heights.

This is the third Boost Pilates location in Houston. The spot offers challenging group Pilates classes for people of all skill levels. Not sure Pilates is for you? Boost offers two free classes so you can try it out risk free.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Boost Pilates The Heights seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

David G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 20, wrote, "Natalie Martino runs a great class. Her bubbly attitude and great articulation of how to perform each exercise almost make me forgot how bad I actually am. Always feel like I get a fantastic workout in safe friendly environment. "

Yelper Amber C. added, "The vibe in the room is awesome, good music and lighting. Instructors are motivating and fun... best part is that my body has been completely transformed since having two kids."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Boost Pilates The Heights is open from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.-noon on Saturday, and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.
